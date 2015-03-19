FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian fertiliser business MOPCO seeks Cairo listing
March 19, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Egyptian fertiliser business MOPCO seeks Cairo listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state-owned Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) has applied for a listing on the Cairo stock exchange with capital of 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($302 million), a bourse statement said on Thursday.

The listing is part of a flurry of initial public offerings, mergers and rights issues that have boosted activity on the EGX , which had struggled to win investor confidence during four years of political and economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprising. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)

