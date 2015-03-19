FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egyptian fertiliser business MOPCO seeks Cairo listing
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 19, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egyptian fertiliser business MOPCO seeks Cairo listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state-owned Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) has applied for a listing on the Cairo stock exchange with capital of 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($302 million), a bourse statement said on Thursday.

The listing is part of a flurry of initial public offerings, mergers and rights issues that have boosted activity on the EGX , which had struggled to win investor confidence during four years of political and economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprising.

Egyptian foodmaker Edita will put up shares in a secondary offering next month. Pioneers Holding bought cheese maker Arab Dairy this month, while Kellogg won a battle in January for a controlling stake in biscuit maker Bisco Misr.

The Cairo bourse is up 6.6 percent this year, second only to Saudi Arabia among major Middle East markets.

Egypt held a conference last weekend with the aim of putting it back on foreign investors’ radar by projecting an image of stability despite an Islamist insurgency in northern Sinai and militant attacks across the country.

Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb said that investment deals worth a total of $36 billion were signed at the summit in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El Sheikh.

This would mean that, including financed projects, loans and Gulf pledges of aid and investment, Egypt secured a total of $72.5 billion during the conference. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.