Egyptian court accepts Mubarak appeal, orders retrial
January 13, 2013 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

Egyptian court accepts Mubarak appeal, orders retrial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Appeals Court accepted an appeal by ousted former president Hosni Mubarak and his former interior minister on Sunday, allowing him to be retried over the killing of protesters in the 2011 uprising.

Mubarak and former interior minister Habib al-Adli were sentenced to life in prison in June last year in a court ruling that saw them responsible for the deaths of protesters killed by security forces trying to quell the uprising.

“The court has ruled to accept the appeal filed by the defendants ... and orders a retrial,” Judge Ahmed Ali Abdel Rahman said.

