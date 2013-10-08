FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's NSGB 9-month net profit rises 16 pct y-o-y
October 8, 2013

Egypt's NSGB 9-month net profit rises 16 pct y-o-y

CAIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Egypt’s National Societe General Bank, which was bought by Qatar National Bank , posted a 16-percent rise in net profit in the first nine months to end-September, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country’s second-biggest private bank by market capitalisation made a net profit of 1.37 billion Egyptian pounds ($199 million) in the first nine months compared with 1.18 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 6.8905 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by Keiron Henderson)

