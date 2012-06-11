FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Orascom Construction Q1 net drops 54 percent
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 11, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Egypt's Orascom Construction Q1 net drops 54 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Construction (OCI) reported a 54 percent fall in first-quarter net income on Monday, on lower operating margins and after the group took the investment income from its Gavilon Group off its earnings books.

Net profit fell to $94 million from $206.3 million in the same period a year earlier. That compares to a consenus estimate by 14 analysts of $129.5 million.

OCI, the biggest company in Egypt by market value, has managed to keep operating profit growing despite economic turmoil at home as it boosts exports of fertilisers and benefits from infrastructure growth across the Middle East.

Reporting by Dina Zayed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.