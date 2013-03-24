Egypt bourse halts trading in OCI pending clarity on tax dispute

CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock exchange halted dealing in Orascom Construction Industries on Sunday until the firm responded to queries over a tax dispute with the authorities, the stock exchange said in a statement.

Earlier, the finance minister was quoted by local media as saying the government was close to a deal with OCI over claims the firm failed to pay some 14 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.06 billion) of taxes on the sale of Orascom Building, an OCI subsidiary, to French firm Lafarge.

He said the agreement so far was for OCI to pay 7.1 billion Egyptian pounds, Al-Borsa and Al-Youm Al-Sabei newspapers reported on their websites.