Egypt's bourse resumes trading in OCI

CAIRO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Egyptian stock exchange resumed trading in Orascom Construction Industries shares on Tuesday after the firm responded to queries over a tax dispute with the authorities, the exchange said in a statement.

“The firm assures that it is in an advanced stage of negotiations with the Egyptian Tax Authority and will announce more details within the coming few days,” OCI said in a statement posted by the stock exchange. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Alison Birrane)