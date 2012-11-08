FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell, RWE among winners in Egypt oil licensing round
November 8, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Shell, RWE among winners in Egypt oil licensing round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - State-owned oil firm Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation has awarded its first oil concessions since the 2011 revolution, granting licences to Royal Dutch Shell, RWE and TransGlobe Energy , industry sources said this week.

The biggest winners were Canada’s TransGlobe with four concessions and Royal Dutch Shell with three concessions including one via an Egyptian joint venture, the companies said.

RWE and a joint venture between Dana Petroleum, Petroceltic International and Beach Petroleum were also awarded one licence each, the companies said.

