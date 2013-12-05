FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt agrees timetable to pay $3 bln to oil firms
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
December 5, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt agrees timetable to pay $3 bln to oil firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt has agreed on a timetable to pay $3 billion of the $6.3 billion it says it owes foreign oil companies, the state news agency reported, as part of the drive to revive confidence in its economy hammered by nearly three years of political turmoil. The most populous Arab state struck deals to pay the amount in monthly instalments until December 2017 and is negotiating payment on the remaining $1.8 billion owed, state news agency MENA said.

On Wednesday Egypt announced it would pay down $1.5 billion of the money it owes foreign oil firms.

