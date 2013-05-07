FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

Egypt says Libyan and Iraqi oil to arrive next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Tuesday it is expecting crude oil to start arriving next month from Libya and Iraq after those countries agreed to the shipments to help Cairo weather an economic crisis.

Egypt’s oil ministry said in a statement it expected the implementation of measures to rein in an energy crisis including “the arrival of the Libyan and then Iraqi crude oil shipments next month”.

Libyan officials said last month Tripoli would supply Cairo with $1.2 billion of crude at world prices but on interest-free credit for a year. (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz and Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
