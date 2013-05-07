FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt says Libyan and Iraqi oil to arrive next month
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt says Libyan and Iraqi oil to arrive next month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on fuel crisis, energy deals)

CAIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt said it expected crude oil imports to start arriving next month after Libya and Iraq agreed to make shipments to help Cairo weather an economic crisis.

More than two years of political turmoil since an uprising toppled President Hosni Mubarak have hammered Egypt’s economy. Foreign currency reserves, used to pay for food and fuel under subsidy programmes that make up about a quarter of the budget, have fallen to critically low levels.

Egypt’s oil ministry said in a statement on Tuesday measures would be implemented to rein in an energy crisis, including “the arrival of the Libyan and then Iraqi crude oil shipments next month”.

Some areas have experienced sporadic power outages, and fuel shortages have also led to queues at many filling stations over the past few months.

The economic crisis has pushed Egypt to seek easy payment terms from suppliers by cutting diplomatic deals that leverage the country’s strategic importance.

Iraq said during a visit by Egypt’s Prime Minister Hisham Kandil to Baghdad in March that it had agreed to supply Egypt with 4 million barrels of oil per month.

Last month, Libya said it would supply Egypt with $1.2 billion worth of crude oil at world prices but on interest-free credit for a year.

The Islamist-led government of President Mohamed Mursi is trying to negotiate a $4.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. Economists expect reforms of the country’s fuel subsidy programme to be included in any deal. (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz and Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.