Egypt aims to pay $2 bln to $3 bln of debt to oil firms by end of 2014 -minister

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to pay back $2 billion to $3 billion it owes to oil and gas companies operating in the country by the end of the year, the oil minister said at a news conference on Tuesday, as the government tries to spur new investment to boost supplies.

The Arab world’s most populous country faces a severe energy crisis, with firms reluctant to increase investments after the government fell behind on payments. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Louise Ireland)