Actor Omar Sharif, star of Doctor Zhivago, dies - Egyptian state TV

CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Actor Omar Sharif, best known for his title role as Doctor Zhivago in the Oscar-winning film, has died, Egyptian state television said. He was 83.

The BBC also reported his death, citing his agent.

Sharif was born in Egypt and was one of the few Arab actors to make it big in Hollywood. He won international fame and an Oscar-nomination for best supporting actor for his role in the 1962 film “Lawrence of Arabia” with Peter O‘Toole. (Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Janet Lawrence)