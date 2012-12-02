FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's opposition alliance calls for protests
December 2, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's opposition alliance calls for protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO Dec 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s opposition National Salvation Front called on Sunday for protests in Cairo’s Tahrir Square and elsewhere on Tuesday against what it called the country’s illegitimate draft constitution.

“The National Salvation Front condemns the irresponsible act by (President Mohamed Mursi) in calling for a referendum on an illegitimate constitution that is rejected by a large section of his people,” the opposition alliance group said in a statement, seen by Reuters, after it had held a meeting.

The alliance comprises leftist, liberal and socialist parties that have rallied against Mursi’s Nov. 22 decree expanding his powers and shielding them from judicial review.

