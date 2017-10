CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Orascom Telecom, the Egyptian company bought last year by Russia’s Vimpelcom, said on Monday its first quarter net income declined 85 percent year-on-year.

Net income before minority interest fell to $120.4 million from $821.7 million in the first quarter of 2011, it said in a statement.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $899 million, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5 percent to $433 million.