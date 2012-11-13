FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's OTMT net profit 1.62 bln from Nov 29, 2011 to end-Sept 2012
November 13, 2012

Egypt's OTMT net profit 1.62 bln from Nov 29, 2011 to end-Sept 2012

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) made a net profit of 1.62 billion Egyptian pounds ($266 million) in the period from Nov. 29., 2011 till Sept. 30, 2012, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.Ÿ

OTMT was formed in November 2011 from assets controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris after he sold most of his global telecom interests to Russia’s Vimpelcom. ($1 = 6.0965 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Patrick Werr; Writing by Shaimaa Fayed)

