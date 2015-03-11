FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Orascom Telecom net profit plummets 76.4 pct in 2014
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 11, 2015 / 6:09 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Orascom Telecom net profit plummets 76.4 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Orascom Telecom saw net profit plummet 76.4 percent in 2014 to 263.9 million Egyptian pounds ($34.6 million), down from 1.12 billion pounds a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

The company posted revenues of 2.698 billion pounds for the year, up from 2.443 billion in 2013, it said in a statement in Egypt's Al-Alam Al-Youm newspaper. ($1=7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

