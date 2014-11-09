FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Aabar buys 5.1 pct stake in Egyptian developer Palm Hills
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Aabar buys 5.1 pct stake in Egyptian developer Palm Hills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aabar Investments has acquired a 5.1 percent stake in Egypt’s second-largest listed real estate developer Palm Hills, Palm Hills said in a statement on Sunday.

Palm Hills is valued on the Egyptian Stock Exchange at approximately 5.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($785 million), putting the value of the investment at around 285 million Egyptian pounds, according to Reuters calculations.

Aabar, a subsidiary of the United Arab Emirates’ sovereign wealth fund and run by the Abu Dhabi government, will have a representative on the board, the statement said.

1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound Reporting By Shadi Bushra; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.