Egyptian developer Palm Hills in three deals worth $63 mln
June 1, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

Egyptian developer Palm Hills in three deals worth $63 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Palm Hills, Egypt’s second-biggest listed property developer, said on Monday it had reached two land sale agreements and one land purchase agreement in Egyptian deals with a net value of 481 million Egyptian pounds ($63 million).

The firm said in a statement the deals were part of a strategy to exit untapped real estate investments and unutilised sites that are not part of its plans while increasing cashflow in existing projects.

Last month Palm Hills said it had completed a 1.62 billion Egyptian pound share sale to fund growth.

$1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
