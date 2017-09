CAIRO, May 25 (Reuters) - Palm Hills, Egypt’s second-biggest listed property developer, said on Monday it had completed a 1.62 billion Egyptian-pound ($213 million) share sale to fund growth.

Palm Hills said in a statement 96.61 percent of the rights issue had been taken up. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)