Freed Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy back in Canada

TORONTO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was released from prison in Egypt last month after a presidential pardon, has returned to Canada, according to his Twitter feed.

Fahmy was released on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody. He went back to prison in August after a retrial.

“Walking the streets of Toronto with my wife is a truly liberating feeling! We feel safe, free, and at home!” Fahmy tweeted on Monday.

Three Al Jazeera journalists - Canadian Fahmy, Egyptian Baher Mohamed and Australian Peter Greste - were sentenced to three years in prison in the August retrial for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt. Greste had already been deported in February.

They were among 100 prisoners unexpectedly pardoned last month.