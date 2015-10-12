FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freed Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy back in Canada
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 12, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Freed Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy back in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was released from prison in Egypt last month after a presidential pardon, has returned to Canada, according to his Twitter feed.

Fahmy was released on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody. He went back to prison in August after a retrial.

“Walking the streets of Toronto with my wife is a truly liberating feeling! We feel safe, free, and at home!” Fahmy tweeted on Monday.

Three Al Jazeera journalists - Canadian Fahmy, Egyptian Baher Mohamed and Australian Peter Greste - were sentenced to three years in prison in the August retrial for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt. Greste had already been deported in February.

They were among 100 prisoners unexpectedly pardoned last month. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.