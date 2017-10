CAIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s current account deficit shrank in the nine months to the end of March to $3.9 billion compared to $7.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement.

Net inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) rose slightly to $1.4 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the nine months to end-March 2012.