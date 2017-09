CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian financial services firm Pioneers Holding approved a capital increase of 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($393 million), the company said in a statement to the bourse on Tuesday.

The company said it would issue 170 million shares at 17.63 pounds per share. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Heavens)