Pioneers to buy Arab Dairy in $35 mln deal-CEO
#Financials
September 10, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Pioneers to buy Arab Dairy in $35 mln deal-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian financial investment firm Pioneers Holding expects to buy Arab Dairy Products Co SAE in a deal worth 252 million Egyptian pounds (35.24 million dollars) this year, Pioneers’ CEO said on Wednesday.

“I expect the full completion of the transaction by the end of 2014,” Walid Zaky told Reuters.

Zaky said Pioneers was also expecting another acquisition this year, but declined to provide further details.

Pioneers owns 25 percent of Arab Dairy and in August announced its intention to bid for the entire company at 56 pounds per share.

Pioneers, which operates in Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE, invests in the real estate, industrial, and financial sectors. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Michael Georgy and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
