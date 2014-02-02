FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Pioneers Holding to invest 1.2 bln pounds in 2014
February 2, 2014

Egypt's Pioneers Holding to invest 1.2 bln pounds in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Egyptian financial firm Pioneers Holding plans to spend 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($172 million) in 2014 to complete ongoing investments and implement new ones, the firm said in a bourse statement.

The firm, which specialises in brokerage services, did not give details on its investment plans in the statement but said it was studying new opportunities.

Pioneers offers market research and investment banking for retail and institutional clients. It operates in Egypt, UAE and Bahrain. ($1 = 6.9616 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams)

