FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five parties eye Egypt arm of Greece's Piraeus Bank - sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 5, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 6 years ago

Five parties eye Egypt arm of Greece's Piraeus Bank - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - The sale of the Egyptian arm of Greece’s Piraeus Bank, valued at over $200 million, has attracted five potential bidders from the Middle East and North Africa region, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Talks are actively ongoing but a sale was not regarded as imminent, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the negotiations are private.

Piraeus, Greece’s fourth-largest lender, has been looking to offload the business to help raise cash as it grapples with the country’s sovereign debt-fuelled economic crisis.

Talks to sell the unit to Standard Chartered failed in November after the London-listed lender withdrew its interest, citing a worsening economic climate in crisis-hit Egypt.

Piraeus appointed Barclays Capital in December to arrange the sale. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.