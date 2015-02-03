FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt non-oil private sector shrinks in January, first time since July
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt non-oil private sector shrinks in January, first time since July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s non-oil private sector shrank in January for the first time since last July, as both output and new orders fell slightly, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday.

The HSBC Egypt Purchasing Managers Index dropped to 49.3 points last month from 51.4 in December; a reading above 50 indicates expansion and below 50, contraction.

“The numbers show that Egypt’s recovery remains weak and vulnerable to downside risk. While we continue to except an upward trajectory for the economy, the gains will come off a low base,” said Razan Nasser, senior economist at HSBC.

Poor weather conditions and the economic crisis in Russia, which hit export orders, were partially responsible for weaker demand in January, the survey said.

This caused Egypt’s non-oil private sector companies to cut their workforces for the second straight month in January, though the rate of job shedding was unchanged from December’s marginal pace.

Input costs increased in January with purchase prices rising at their sharpest rate in four months and staff costs only climbing marginally. In general, companies reduced their output prices. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.