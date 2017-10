CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Three members of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi’s advisory team have resigned over the crisis ignited by a decree that expanded his powers, presidential sources said on Wednesday.

Seif Abdel Fattah, Ayman al-Sayyad and Amr al-Leithy all tendered their resignations, bringing to six the number of presidential staff who have quit in the row over the decree.