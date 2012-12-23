Egypt constitution approved in vote - Islamist official

CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Egypt’s new constitution, which was drafted by an Islamist-dominated assembly, was approved by 64 percent of voters in a two-round referendum, an official in the Muslim Brotherhood said on Sunday citing the group’s unofficial tally.

The result followed votes held on Dec. 15 and on Saturday.

“According to our calculations, the final result of the second round is 71 percent voting ‘yes’ and the overall result (of the two rounds) is 63.8 percent,” the official, who was in an operations room monitoring the vote, told Reuters.

The same figures were used by a Brotherhood-run television channel.