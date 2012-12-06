FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Muslim Brotherhood leader warns against divisions in Egypt
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Muslim Brotherhood leader warns against divisions in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The head of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood called for unity on Thursday, saying divisions only served “the nation’s enemies”, his first public statement since clashes killed at least five people and wounded hundreds overnight.

“Our divisions and fragmentation only serve the nation’s enemies,” Mohamed Badie said in a statement published on the website of the group that propelled President Mohamed Mursi to power in a June election.

Mursi’s opponents and supporters clashed outside the presidential palace on Wednesday in violence that stretched into the early hours of Thursday.

