Soldiers calm clashes outside Egypt's presidential palace

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hurled rocks at each other on Thursday outside the presidential palace, over the heads of soldiers deployed there to protect the building, a Reuters witness said.

Soldiers urged both sides to stop and helped calm the flare-up. Violence outside the palace that erupted on Wednesday had mostly abated by the early hours of Thursday. At least five people were killed and 350 wounded in the violence, the health ministry said.