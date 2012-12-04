FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt protesters clash with riot police near presidency
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt protesters clash with riot police near presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian riot police fired teargas at protesters demonstrating against President Mohamed Mursi near the presidential palace in Cairo on Tuesday and demonstrators broke through police lines, live television footage showed.

Several thousand protesters had gathered near the palace in what they called “last warning” protests against Mursi, who angered opponents with a Nov. 22 decree that expanded his powers. “The people want the downfall of the regime,” chanted the demonstrators.

