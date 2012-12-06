Egypt president calls for national dialogue meeting

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi invited political groups and other figures to meet on Saturday for a national dialogue on a political roadmap after a referendum on a new constitution.

“I call for a full, productive dialogue with all figures and heads of parties, revolutionary youth and senior legal figures to meet this Saturday,” Mursi said in a televised address on Thursday, saying the meeting would be at his official palace.

As well as drawing up a roadmap, he said they would discuss the fate of the upper house of parliament after the lower house was dissolved in June, the election law and other issues. He said plans for the referendum on Dec. 15 were on track.