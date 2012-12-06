FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt president meets army chief, officials over crisis
December 6, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Egypt president meets army chief, officials over crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi met the army chief and cabinet ministers on Thursday to discuss how to stabilise the nation after clashes between his supporters and opponents outside the presidential palace, the presidency said in a statement.

Mursi met General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is the head of the military and defence minister, as well as the prime minister, interior and justice ministers, and others.

They discussed “means to deal with the situation on different political, security and legal levels to stabilise Egypt and protect the gains of the revolution”, according to the statement issued on Mursi’s official website.

