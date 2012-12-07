Opposition to meet over Egypt president's talks offer

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, will meet on Friday to review a call by President Mohamed Mursi for a national dialogue to resolve a crisis after his decision to expand his powers, a leading opposition politician said.

“We have decided to meet this afternoon and discuss the whole issue and the proposal and speech by the president. We want a collective stand on that,” Amr Moussa, a presidential candidate and former Arab League chief, told Reuters, adding the precise time had yet to be finalised.

Among the demands of the liberal leaning Front, Moussa said the opposition coalition believed a referendum on a draft constitution, rushed through by an Islamist-dominated assembly, should be delayed from Dec. 15.