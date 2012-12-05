Egypt's vice president offers amendments to disputed constitution

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egyptian Vice President Mahmoud Mekky said amendments to disputed articles of the draft constitution could be agreed with the opposition ahead of a Dec. 15 referendum and put in writing, calling for dialogue with opponents to end the crisis.

“There must be consensus,” Mekky told a news conference. He expected a dialogue to begin soon, he said, adding the demands of opposition protesters must be respected.

“There is real political will to pass the current period and respond to the demands of the public,” Mekky said.