MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO Feb 14 Egypt's parliament approved on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle including new ministers for investment and agriculture, said parliament speaker Ali Abdelaal.
The cabinet reshuffle merged the investment ministry with the ministry of international cooperation. The current International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr was nominated to head the combined ministry.
Abdel Moneim Al-Banna was appointed as new agriculture minister and Ali Moselhy, a lawmaker who heads parliament's Economic Committee, was appointed as new supply minister. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Dominic Evans)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.
