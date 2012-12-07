Obama expresses deep concern to Egypt's Mursi about violence

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Thursday to express his “deep concern” about the deaths and injuries of protesters in Egypt and said dialogue between opposing sides should be held without preconditions, the White House said.

“The president emphasized that all political leaders in Egypt should make clear to their supporters that violence is unacceptable,” the White House said in a statement.

“He welcomed President Mursi’s call for a dialogue with the opposition, but stressed that such a dialogue should occur without preconditions. The president noted that the United States has also urged opposition leaders to join in this dialogue without preconditions.”