Egypt's opposition blames president for violence
December 5, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt's opposition blames president for violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s opposition coalition blamed President Mohamed Mursi for violence that erupted outside his palace on Wednesday and said it was ready for dialogue if the Islamist leader scrapped a decree that gave him extraordinary powers.

“We hold President Mursi and his government completely responsible for the violence that is happening in Egypt today,” the coordinator of the coalition, Mohamed ElBaradei, told a news conference.

“Our opinion was, and still is, that we are ready for dialogue if the constitutional decree is cancelled ... and the referendum on this constitution is postponed,” he said referring to a plan to hold a Dec. 15 referendum to approve a draft constitution that the opposition says ignores its concerns.

