Egypt opposition expected to go to unity talks
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt opposition expected to go to unity talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Egypt’s main opposition coalition is expected to attend Wednesday’s unity talks called by the army to help end a political crisis and is discussing the level of representation, a member of the National Salvation Front’s leadership said.

“We will be represented. That is the plan so far,” Ahmed Said, who is also the head of the liberal Free Egyptians Party, told Reuters. “We are starting a meeting to decide the level of representation,” he said shortly before the group convened.

He said the choice was for individuals to represent their parties at the talks, which Islamist President Mohamed Mursi is expected to attend, or for the Front to send a delegation. The Front boycotted talks last week convened by the president.

