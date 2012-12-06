FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt must protect peaceful protesters - Pillay
December 6, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Egypt must protect peaceful protesters - Pillay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s government must protect peaceful protesters and prosecute anyone inciting violence, including government members, U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay said on Thursday.

“People have the right to protest peacefully and they have the right not to be killed or injured for doing so. The current government came to power on the back of similar protests and so should be particularly sensitive to the need to protect protesters’ rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” Pillay said.

