Egypt's Mursi leaves presidency amid clashes -sources

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi left the presidential palace in Cairo on Tuesday, two sources reported, after protesters angered by his decree last month to extend his powers clashed with police outside.

“The president left the palace,” a presidential source, who declined to be named, told Reuters. A security source at the presidency also said the president had left the building.

Some protesters broke through lines of police who were protecting the palace and demonstrated at the palace walls.