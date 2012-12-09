Egypt opposition figure says Mursi deepening crisis

CAIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A leading member of Egypt’s main opposition coalition said on Sunday that President Mohamed Mursi’s decision to press ahead with a referendum on a new constitution was “shocking” and would deepen a political crisis.

“It is making things a lot worse,” Ahmed Said, member of the National Salvation Front coalition and head of the liberal Free Egyptians Party, told Reuters. “I cannot imagine that after all this they want to pass a constitution that does not represent all Egyptians.”

He said the Front would meet later on Sunday to make a formal response to Mursi’s decision to scrap a decree that sparked deadly violence but stick to a referendum date of Dec. 15 on a constitution that was drawn up by an Islamist-led drafting assembly.