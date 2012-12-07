FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Main Egypt opposition group rejects dialogue with Mursi
#Market News
December 7, 2012

Main Egypt opposition group rejects dialogue with Mursi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s main opposition coalition said on Friday it would not take part in a dialogue proposed by President Mohamed Mursi to end a crisis sparked by the Islamist leader’s decision to expand his powers, a senior member of the group said.

“The National Salvation Front is not taking part in the dialogue, that is the official stance,” said Ahmed Said, one of the leading members of the coalition who also heads the liberal Free Egyptians Party.

Prominent reformist Mohamed ElBaradei had also urged political forces to shun dialogue on his Twitter account and the state news agency reported that the liberal Wafd party said it would not take part. Both are members of the Front.

