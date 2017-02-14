CAIRO Feb 14 A reshuffle of Egypt's cabinet will involve nine ministers, including those responsible for investment and agriculture, Egypt's state television said on Tuesday.

The cabinet reshuffle will also include merging the investment ministry with the ministry of international cooperation. The current International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr is nominated to head the combined ministry.

A vote in parliament to confirm the new cabinet is expected on Tuesday.

(Repotying by Mostafa Hashem and Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Dominic Evans)