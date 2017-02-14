MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO Feb 14 A reshuffle of Egypt's cabinet will involve nine ministers, including those responsible for investment and agriculture, Egypt's state television said on Tuesday.
The cabinet reshuffle will also include merging the investment ministry with the ministry of international cooperation. The current International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr is nominated to head the combined ministry.
A vote in parliament to confirm the new cabinet is expected on Tuesday.
(Repotying by Mostafa Hashem and Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Dominic Evans)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.