FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Qalaa's Mashreq in talks to terminate liquid bulk station contract at East Port Said
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 23, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Qalaa's Mashreq in talks to terminate liquid bulk station contract at East Port Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read “terminate” in headline, paragraph 1)

CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mashreq Petroleum, a subsidiary of Qalaa Holdings, is in negotiations with the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone to terminate a contract to build, operate and transfer a liquid bulk station at East Port Said, Qalaa said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Mashreq Petroleum, established in 2004, has a lease for a 210,000-square-metre plot of land at East Port Said, near the Suez Canal. It aimed to develop a fuel bunkering facility in the area.

Qalaa is one of Egypt’s largest investment companies with around $9.5 billion in assets under management, including stakes in companies in Egypt, east and north Africa. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.