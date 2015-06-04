FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt's El Sewedy wins 785 mln euro share of Siemens power plant deal
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 4, 2015 / 10:34 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's El Sewedy wins 785 mln euro share of Siemens power plant deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian cable company El Sewedy Electric said on Thursday it had won a 785 million euro portion of a 2 billion euro ($2.27 billion) deal to build a combined cycle power plant in Beni Suef, south of Cairo, in a consortium with Germany’s Siemens.

The plant will use Siemens’s H-class gas turbines. Siemens said on Wednesday it signed an 8 billion euro deal ($9 billion) with Egypt to supply gas and wind power plants to boost the North African country’s electricity generation by 50 percent.

“The gas-fired combined cycle power project is located 150 km (95 miles) south of Cairo and shall start producing energy by summer 2017, with final project completion expected within 38 months from the financial closure,” Elsewedy, the Middle East’s largest cable maker, said in a statement.

Combined cycle plants use gas and steam turbines to convert fuel into electricity more efficiently, with less wasted energy.

Egypt is going through its worst energy crisis in decades. Power cuts are common as its ageing state-run infrastructure struggles to handle rapidly growing demand for electricity in a country of 87 million people. ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.