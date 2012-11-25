FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt presidency: Mursi decrees "temporary", wants talks
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt presidency: Mursi decrees "temporary", wants talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Egyptian presidency said on Sunday it was committed to engaging “all political forces” to reach common ground on the constitution and stressed the “temporary nature” of a decree expanding President Mohamed Mursi’s powers.

“This declaration is deemed necessary in order to hold accountable those responsible for the corruption as well as other crimes during the previous regime and the transitional period,” the presidency said in a statement.

Facing a storm of protest from judges and political opponents who accuse Mursi of turning into a new dictator, the presidency said the decree was “not meant to concentrate powers”, but to devolve them. It aimed to avoid the politicisation of the judiciary, the statement said.

It also aimed to “abort any attempt” to dissolve either the body writing Egypt’s constitution or the upper house of parliament, both of them dominated by Islamists allied to Mursi, the statement added.

“The presidency stresses its firm commitment to engage all political forces in the inclusive democratic dialogue to reach a common ground and bridge the gap in order to reach a national consensus on the constitution,” it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.