Amid protests, president says Egypt moving forward
November 23, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Amid protests, president says Egypt moving forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - President Mohamed Mursi told worshippers at a mosque in Cairo on Friday that Egypt was moving forward and his actions were taken to satisfy God and the nation, the official news agency reported.

“We are, God willing, moving forward, and no one stands in our way,” he said in the mosque in a Cairo suburb after Friday prayers, speaking after issuing a decree that gave him sweeping powers and led to protests.

“I fulfill my duties to please God and the nation and I take decisions after consulting with everyone,” he said. “Victory does not come without a clear plan and this is what I have.”

