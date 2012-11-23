President says works for all Egyptians, to rotate power

CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi told supporters on Friday that he was working for all Egyptians and the rotation of power, responding to protesters who called him an autocrat for his decree that gave him extra powers.

“I am for all Egyptians. I will not be biased against any son of Egypt,” he said on a stage outside the presidential palace, adding he was working for social and economic stability.

“Opposition in Egypt does not worry me, but it has to be real and strong,” he said.